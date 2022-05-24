Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,054. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.17, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 133,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $306,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

