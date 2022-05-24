Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 24,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.94. The company had a trading volume of 81,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.05. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

