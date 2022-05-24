Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amyris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 27.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amyris by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,561,000 after buying an additional 1,173,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

AMRS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

