Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.94 million and the lowest is $3.80 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $4.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $17.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.62 million to $17.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.96 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $24.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 740.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFIB shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 996,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 934,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.