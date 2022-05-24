Analysts Anticipate KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KORE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KORE Group.
KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in KORE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:KORE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 52,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
About KORE Group (Get Rating)
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
