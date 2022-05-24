Analysts Anticipate MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). MaxCyte posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxCyte.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

Shares of MaxCyte stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 30,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.65 million and a PE ratio of -26.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter worth $299,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 763,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 252,201 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

