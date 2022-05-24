Analysts Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. 1,394,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,993. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

