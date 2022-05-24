Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,465 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 762,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,985. The company has a market capitalization of $940.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

