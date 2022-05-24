Analysts Anticipate TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after buying an additional 8,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after buying an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,225. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.09. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -15.09%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

