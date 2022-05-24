Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to report $94.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.70 million and the lowest is $92.60 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $372.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $375.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $411.90 million, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $414.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 115,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

