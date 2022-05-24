Analysts Expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $896.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) will report $896.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.05 million to $918.90 million. Bread Financial posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFH traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.32. 525,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,397. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

