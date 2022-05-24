Analysts Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $981.80 million to $1.13 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $807.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,784 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. 115,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

