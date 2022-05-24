Analysts Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $6.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $8.05. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $29.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.86 to $32.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $35.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.85 to $48.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 47,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.17. 7,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.22. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

