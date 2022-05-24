Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 89,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.07 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,034. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,794,000 after buying an additional 118,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after buying an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after buying an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after buying an additional 452,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.