Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

OI stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 771,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.