Analysts Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $75.20

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 151,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $40.88. 6,501,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.