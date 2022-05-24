Analysts Set Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Price Target at $19.40

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

HEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

HEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,874. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

