Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Target Price at C$43.80

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total value of C$1,639,394.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total transaction of C$419,961.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$31.55 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$16.03 and a one year high of C$53.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a current ratio of 64.51.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.