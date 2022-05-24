Analysts Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target at $87.25

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,146. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $750,760. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,043,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,095,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 281,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

