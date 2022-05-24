Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Price Target at GBX 3,527

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,527 ($44.38).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($48.26) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($50.08) to GBX 3,650 ($45.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Kjersti Wiklund purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($31.40) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($47,093.24). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($32.02) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($128,098.65). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,505 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,245.

Shares of LON SXS traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,043 ($38.29). The stock had a trading volume of 295,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,892. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,730.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,172.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($29.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($52.43).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

