Analysts Set Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Price Target at $5.34

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

