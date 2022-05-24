Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target at $163.47

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.08. The company had a trading volume of 71,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

