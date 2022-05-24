Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.12. 28,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,584. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.91.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 target price on shares of Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

