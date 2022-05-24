Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.09 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. Appian has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $149.82. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,600,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,317,572.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 826,428 shares of company stock worth $40,549,885 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

