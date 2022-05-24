Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.84. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

