Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.84.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

