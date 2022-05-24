AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) is Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,130 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for approximately 8.6% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of AppLovin worth $102,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 78.6% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,011,000. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 73.1% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,292,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AppLovin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after buying an additional 335,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,740. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a PE ratio of -168.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 2.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

