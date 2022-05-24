Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,601 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the period. SiriusPoint accounts for 0.2% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SiriusPoint worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 11.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,410,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 512,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $973.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.15. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About SiriusPoint (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

