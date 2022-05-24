Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives $9.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

ACHR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 99,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,451. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 152,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

