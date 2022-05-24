ArdCoin (ARDX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $45,614.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,693.78 or 0.99992722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001685 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.