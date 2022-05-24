Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $201.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

ABG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

