Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.