ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

ASGN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.06. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. ASGN has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

