Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Buys 3,011 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $160,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.99. 45,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

