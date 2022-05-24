Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Buys 44,769 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.90% of Silgan worth $42,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

SLGN traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

