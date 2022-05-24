Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.75% of ICU Medical worth $88,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 26.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.47 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day moving average of $222.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

