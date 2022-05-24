Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $51.36 Million Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,312,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $51,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CBZ. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $248,390.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,410. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBZ stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.69. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.