Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $78.32 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $78,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

