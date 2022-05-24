Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Purchases 1,184 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $98,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,311,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.93.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.21. The company had a trading volume of 71,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $544.75 and its 200-day moving average is $532.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

