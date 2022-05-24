Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Purchases 2,303 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in AON were worth $104,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AON by 28.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $508,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.97. 13,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.06.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

