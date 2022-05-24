Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 9,674 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.76% of Exponent worth $46,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exponent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,363. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

