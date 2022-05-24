Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atreca by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atreca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCEL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 278,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $63.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.78. Atreca has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.73.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

