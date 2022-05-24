AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

AudioCodes stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $699.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 369,380 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $6,208,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $3,901,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $3,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

