Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 33694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

