Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVYA. BWS Financial lowered shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

AVYA stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 6,810,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,180,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

