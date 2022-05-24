Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35.

About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

