Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $29.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,088. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 169.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

