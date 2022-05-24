Baader Bank Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ETR EVD traded down €0.25 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €63.40 ($67.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €51.18 ($54.45) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($77.32). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.16. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.21.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

