Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $22.95.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.