Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.
Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $22.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
