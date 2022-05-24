Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$88.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$91.80.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$80.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.84 and a 12-month high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7700006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

